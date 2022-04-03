Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after purchasing an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 64.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $80.82 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

