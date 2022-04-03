Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

