Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.33. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 37,450 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$215.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.92.
Moneta Porcupine Mines Company Profile (TSE:ME)
