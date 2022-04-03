Morgan Stanley Boosts Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Price Target to 44.00

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from 41.00 to 44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets raised Elkem ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
ELKEF stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.
