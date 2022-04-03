Morgan Stanley Boosts Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €4.80

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.48.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

