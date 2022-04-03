Morgan Stanley Cuts Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target to €64.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €76.00 ($83.52) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.93.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

