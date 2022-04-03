Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.88. 6,542,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,942,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mosaic by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after buying an additional 403,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

