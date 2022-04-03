Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $17.77. 33,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,261. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.44 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.65. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

