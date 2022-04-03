Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Rating Increased to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$1.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.15.

MPVD opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.99.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.