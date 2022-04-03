MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $533.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $573.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $610.57.

MSCI stock traded up $13.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $516.00. The company had a trading volume of 726,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,275. MSCI has a 52 week low of $428.97 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.58 and a 200 day moving average of $577.77.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,388,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

