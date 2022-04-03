Multiplier (BMXX) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week

Multiplier (BMXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $14,649.75 and approximately $78.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.71 or 0.07524939 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,372.90 or 1.00167219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00054250 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

