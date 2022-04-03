Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after buying an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MUSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $201.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.98. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $203.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.73%.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

