Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 527,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current year.
NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
