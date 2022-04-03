Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Short Interest Up 26.1% in March

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 527,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The firm had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -30.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

