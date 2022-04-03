Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NBRV stock remained flat at $$0.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 451,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.31% and a negative net margin of 245.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

