Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 387,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

NWINF opened at $4.76 on Friday. Naked Wines has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

