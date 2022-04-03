Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nam Tai Property from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NTP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 399,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,699. The stock has a market cap of $266.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.00. Nam Tai Property has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Nam Tai Property by 803.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

