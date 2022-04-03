Nancy Buese Sells 10,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NEM opened at $82.78 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.