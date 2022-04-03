National Asset Management Inc. Buys 96 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $350.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.04 and a 200-day moving average of $338.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $274.60 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.23.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.