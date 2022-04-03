National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.22.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

