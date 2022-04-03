National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $86.99 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

