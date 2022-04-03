National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $388.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.