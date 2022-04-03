National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EFX opened at $234.13 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.85 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.42.
In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
