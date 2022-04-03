National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 85,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $234.13 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.85 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.