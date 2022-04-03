National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,742,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 49.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $108.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.59.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.