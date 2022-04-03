National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,694,000 after purchasing an additional 112,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after buying an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 261,599 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 816,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 898,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,042,000 after buying an additional 70,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.