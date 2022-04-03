National Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.62 Million in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

