National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,750 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

PPG opened at $134.01 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.32 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

