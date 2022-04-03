National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,915 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 49.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after acquiring an additional 127,076 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

