National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform Overweight” Rating for Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBB. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE SBB opened at C$1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$690.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$2.14.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabina Gold & Silver news, Director David Fennell acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,548. Also, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

