National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BCE in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.92.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$70.23 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of C$57.20 and a one year high of C$71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.72.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 117.10%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.