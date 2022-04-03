National Bank Financial Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BCE in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.92.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$70.23 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of C$57.20 and a one year high of C$71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$65.72.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 117.10%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

