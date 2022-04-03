National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,500,000 after buying an additional 121,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,221,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,176,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,432,000 after buying an additional 48,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after buying an additional 1,134,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

