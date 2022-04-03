National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 13,983 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,196,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,774 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,335,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,763,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,936,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $62.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
