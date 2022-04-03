National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $520,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $848,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,337. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

