National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $80.63 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $137.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.