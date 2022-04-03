National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.16

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.16 and traded as low as $75.96. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $76.02, with a volume of 4,198 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.