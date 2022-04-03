National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Greece from €3.30 ($3.63) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Bank of Greece in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NBGIF stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

