National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $10,835,780. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 33,947 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 848,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

