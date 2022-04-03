National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.75.

NHI opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $75.42. The company has a quick ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Health Investors by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in National Health Investors by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

