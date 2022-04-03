National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NWLI stock opened at $215.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $197.62 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.44.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $8.15 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell bought 500 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Boone bought 200 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.16 per share, with a total value of $43,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,057.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

