Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE NGS opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $36,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $27,623.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,550 shares of company stock worth $79,751 over the last three months. 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

