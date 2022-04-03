Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 235,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,769. The firm has a market cap of $934.18 million, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62.

Natus Medical ( NASDAQ:NTUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

