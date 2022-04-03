Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,649,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after buying an additional 774,347 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 25.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 85,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

