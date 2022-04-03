Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NAVI. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.40.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 2,274,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,094. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.74.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Navient by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $19,108,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 399.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 392,744 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

