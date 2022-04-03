Needham & Company LLC Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $173.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $222.00 to $173.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.55.

NYSE CVNA opened at $119.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $97.70 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

