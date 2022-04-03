Neenah (NYSE:NP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Neenah stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 195,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $701.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.30 million during the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.52%.

In related news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $72,751.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Neenah by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neenah by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neenah by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Neenah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.