NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $89.69

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.69, but opened at $96.28. NetEase shares last traded at $97.53, with a volume of 51,965 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.49%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
