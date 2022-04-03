NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTGR. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

NTGR stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. 303,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $727.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.77.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $7,271,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 62,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

