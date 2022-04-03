NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK opened at $3.94 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetSol Technologies (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.