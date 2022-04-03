New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 53,609 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

