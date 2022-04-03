New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,415,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

