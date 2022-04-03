New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 6,665 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,003,000 after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,136,000 after acquiring an additional 378,069 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,145,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.28. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.